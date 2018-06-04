APC MP Bemoans Okada Accidents

By Lansana Fofanah.

The newly elected Member of Parliament of the main opposition All People’s Congress for Constituency 106, Honorable Mohamed Kabia, has expressed deep concern over the spate of Okada accidents in the Waterloo axis.

Speaking in an interview with Global Times, Hon. Kabia said that Okada operations have become more of a curse than a blessing to Sierra Leone due to the spate of accidents caused as a result of the recklessness of some riders.

“Every week, people get involved in Okada accident which has seen the amputation of the limbs of many citizens. We cannot allow such to happen to useful citizens without the law taking its course. As a Member of Parliament of this constituency, I have the onus to represent the growing concerns of my people and that will lead me to move a Private Member’s Motion in Parliament in order to address this ugly situation. The existence of the Emergency First Aid Point at Kissy Town, has tremendously helped in saving lives of victims of accidents, most of which are Okada related”, he said.

He said that one of his plans is to see that, the movement of Okada along highways is restricted as that has been the reason for many accidents.

“We are going to make sure that their movements are only restricted to sub-branches or places off the highways “, he added.

The Operations Commander at the Kissy Town Police Post, Assistant Superintendent Alpha James Sengova said that every day, they record three to four cases of Okada incidents despite their efforts to regulate their activities. He called on government to institute mechanisms to address the situation.

Meanwhile, on the issue of National Cleaning, Hon. Kabia said that it had been a good move but Members of Parliament need to be engaged before hand to address challenges of garbage collection.