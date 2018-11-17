APC MPs Appear In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Some Members of Parliament from the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) Party yesterday appeared in court in Freetown to answer to a civil appeal matter filed against them by some aggrieved citizens.

The respondents in the matter presented themselves before the three Appeal Court Judges including Justice Monfred Sesay, Justice Musu Kamara and Justice Taylor Kamara.

The Members of Parliament who are serving as respondents in the matter were answering to a court action filed by individual citizens belonging to the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and the National Grand Coalition (NGC) challenging and questioning the election victory of the respondents as declared by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) in the 7th March, 2018 general elections in Sierra Leone.

The matter is before the Appeal Court on two sets of case management on preliminary notice of objections by respondents’ counsels.

In his statement, Justice Monfred Sesay (presiding) said that even though they want to manage the time in expediting the matter they were also mindful of the notice on the preliminary objection raised on behalf all ten respondents counsel and the remedies available.

In agreement to the decision in the hearing, the Judges urged counsels for both petitioner applicants and respondents to file and serve their submissions in writing and not by vivavoce, with recitation of law authorities.

He directed both parties to file and serve all parties within weeks, with the names of clients concerned in the matter.

Counsels on both sides were advised to comply with the court directive. The hearing according to Justice Monfred was declared as a public one as they set to resolve the existing dispute and do not want any additional one from the public.

The respondents and applicants include Sallieu Hassan Koroma against Honorable Lahai Marrah, Alimamy Bundu Kamara against Honorable Mohamed Bangura, Mariama Mateneh Marrah against Honorable Foday Lamin Kabba, John Gbla against Honorable Aaron Koroma, Morlai Samura against Honorable Alusine Kamara, Musa Mansaray against Honorable Ibrahim Kamara and Sallieu Jawara against Honorable Alusine Marrah.

The matter was adjourned to diverse dates between the 20th and 21st December 2018.