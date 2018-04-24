APC MP’s Banned From Parliament

By Jane B. Mansaray.



As Justice Unisa Kamara of the Pademba Road High Court in Freetown refused to seat on the petition matter file in by the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) against the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) parliamentarian, another High Court Judge, Justice Babatunde Edwards yesterday finally sat on the matter restraining some (APC) Members of Parliament from par-taking into the swearing ceremony of speakers and deputy speakers in the House of Parliament.

The matter was mentioned in Court by petitioners counsel, Lawyer H.M. Gavao against the National Electoral Commission (NEC),former running mate of the (APC) Honorable Chernor Maju Bah and several (APC) members of parliament declared by the Chief National Electoral Commissioner N’fah Alie Conteh.

In presenting his case, Lawyer H.M. Gavao said the matter before the Court is an application by expertise motion dated 20th April 2018 contesting over twenty (APC) Members of Parliament from the function of Parliament today 24th April 2018.

Lawyer Gavao directed the Judge to the face of the motion with several orders prayed for by the petitioners including Charlie Bio and others, which he relied on.

He supported the application with the affidavit of petitioners and several exhibits attached including copy of gazette dated 10th April 2018, resignation letter from Abdul Timbo dated in March and letter written to the Chief Electoral Commissioner dated 12th March 2018.

Lawyer Gavao made the application pursuant to order 35 rule (1) sub- rule (3) and (8) of the High Rules 2007.

Justice Babatunde Edwards opposed to the announcement and representation of defendants Counsels Lawyer Ducil Taylor, Africanus Sesay and Lansana Dumbuya on the grounds that they were not personally served by the plaintiffs.

The orders according to the Justice Edwards goes for the others.