APC Presidential Hopeful Resigns

One of the main aspirants for the post of flagbearer in the ruling APC Party, Ambassador Alimamy Petito Koroma has resigned his post as Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

Ambassador Alimamy Petito Koroma’s resignation from the top diplomatic job “has been necessitated by the constitutional implications regarding his desire and plan to run for office in the forthcoming elections scheduled for 7th March 2018,” according to a press release issued by State House yesterday.

Ambassador Alimamy Petito Koroma is considered by many people in the APC as a front runner in the race to become the party’s standard bearer in 2018.

He is a grassroots Politician that cuts across the political divide.

Ambassador Alimamy Petito Koroma served as a senior Cabinet Minister in the APC administration of President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma before he was relieved of his duties in 2014. He was later appointed as Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to China, a position which he held until yesterday.

Ambassador Alimamy Petito Koroma is a household name in Sierra Leonean Politics. He is an astute administrator and a very experienced Politician.

He is the Chairman of the Kambia district Branch of the APC Party.

His supporters described him as “a very humble man who likes to assist poor people”.

He is the second public officer to have resigned after the Presidential Adviser. Dr. Alpha Kanu.