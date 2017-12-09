APC, SLPP In Trouble… Musa Tarawally Emerges As Presidential Hopeful

Popular grassroots Politician, Hon. Alhaji MusaTarawally has emerged as one of the favorites to lead CDC (Citizens Democratic Coalition). Party sources confirmed yesterday that, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally will represent the CDC as their Presidential candidate in the March 7, 2018 election.

Alhaji Musa Tarawally has an impressive political pedigree. He served as SLPP Member of Parliament for Moyamba district and later became District Chairman of the SLPP in Moyamba District.

When Ernest Bai Koroma became President in 2007, he appointed Alhaji Musa Tarawally as Minister of State, Southern Region. In a Cabinet reshuffle in 2009, Alhaji Musa Tarawally was elevated in the Cabinet to the position of Minster of Internal Affairs.

After the 2012 elections, Alhaji Musa Tarawally became the Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment.

Barely three years later, he was, relieved of his job as Minister of Lands.

He served as National Organizing Secretary of the ruling APC party until recently when he abandoned the post.

Alhaji Musa Tarawally of late, has been very much involved in the promotion and propagation of Islam. He is a very generous and a very popular Politician across the country.

His emergence as a potential Presidential candidate has worried the leadership of both the ruling APC party and the main opposition SLPP.

Alhaji Musa Tarawally is currently out of the country. CDC sources informed the Global Times yesterday that, Alhaji Musa Tarawally is expected home this week.