APC Supporters In Port Loko Defect To SLPP

By Sylvester Samba.



A group of supporters from the All Peoples Congress (APC) Party in Port Loko district in the Northern Province yesterday traveled to Freetown and declared for the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) at the party headquarters, Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown.

Speaking to Global Times on behalf of the group, Mr. Alpha Bedor said himself and the other APC supporters took the bold step to defect to the SLPP simply because they are fed up with the ruling party’s fake promises to the people of Port Loko district.

Mr. Bedor said to demonstrate that they are very serious in making sure that Port Loko plays a great role for the SLPP to win the upcoming 2018 general elections, they have formed a group called Friends of Azick Mustapha Conteh for Maada Bio. Mr. Alpha Bedor is the Coordinator One (1) of the group.

He further explained that some of the major reasons that made them to defect to the SLPP are that a good number of them are disappointed with their former party for selecting an unpopular candidate that was single handedly handpicked by one person. “The worst disappointment is that President Koroma told us at Bai Bureh Hall that the next Presidential candidate of the APC will come from Pork Loko”, Mr. Bedor recalled.

He also maintained that the district does not have a reliable pipe borne water supply, no good roads as it was promised and that the worse of it all is that they are sleeping in complete darkness with no electricity.

“Port Loko is no longer APC stronghold…We will do all we can to see that SLPP create impact in |Port Loko come 2018 general elections”, the head of the defection group assured.