APC Terrorizes SLPP Supporters

By Sylvester Samba.



The Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) has expressed total dissatisfaction and frustration over what they described as a terror campaign which they alleged the All People’s Congress (APC) party has embarked on ahead of the country’s Presidential run-off election which will take place on Tuesday 27th March, 2018.

Speaking at an emergency press conference held yesterday at the party headquarters in Freetown, the SLPP National Campaign Chairman, Dr. Alie Kabba lamented that they are disturbed by the spate of violence, hate speech and intimidation perpetrated against their supporters and members in various parts of the country.

Dr. Kabba noted that the alleged acts are being carried out by people identified as members and/or supporters of the APC. “What is currently happening in the country is very alarming…These ugly developments have a grave potential to not only undermine our peaceful coexistence and national cohesion but also ignite bloody reprisals”, the SLPP Campaign Chairman fumed.

Dr. Kabba explained that in the face of these attacks, intimidations and hate speeches, President Ernest Bai Koroma has remained conspicuously silent, creating the impression that he either supports the attacks against other Sierra Leoneans who are not members of his party or he is no longer in control of the country and of his party.

Highlighting some of the alleged incidences, Dr. Kabba maintained that on March 17th, the SLPP Member of Parliament -elect, Hon. Ibrahim Conteh alias Tawa, was brutally attacked by alleged APC thugs including their Councilor aspirant and his home vandalized.

He said on March 16th, dwelling houses belonging to SLPP supporters in Makeni were soiled with human excreta, and letters left on their doorsteps threatening violence against them if they did not withdraw their support for the SLPP. “In Buya Romende in Port Loko District, the APC Parliamentary candidate, in the full view and tacit approval of the APC Presidential candidate and other party supporters said that anybody declaring votes for SLPP will be expelled from that community”, Dr. Kabbah said.