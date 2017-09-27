APC Thugs Raid MP’s House

By Joseph Milton Lebbie.



The Local Unit Commander of the Lunsar Police Division, Emmanuel Kargbo, has averted what could have resulted into a catastrophe in the township of Lunsar in the Port Loko district.

On Sunday, September 24th, 2017, APC supporters of the Member of Parliament for Constituency 050, Osman Karankay Conteh and those of the Constituency Chairman, Paul Santigie Sesay, rioted in the Lunsar township throwing the place in complete hullabaloo.

According to investigation conducted by the Global Times, the whole violence erupted when the APC top hierarchy insisted that the candidature of a popular politician, Lansana Zanto Kamara, be dropped for Constituency 50 chairmanship election that was to be conducted on that Sunday, September 24th.

In an interview, the LUC, Emmanuel Kargbo, confirmed that purportedly hired thugs of the MP, Osman Karankay Conteh, who is supporting Lansana Zanto Kamara, invaded the residence of the Constituency Chairman, Paul Santigie Sesay and rained stones there, leaving his house and vehicle vandalized.

LUC Kargbo also confirmed that apparently hired thugs supporting the Constituency Chairman also raided the residence of the MP, Karankay Conteh and rained stones there.

Kargbo went on that there was a heavy stone battle raging between the two rival groups and he had cause t o order his men to fire tear gas canisters to disperse the mob.

“I also used my professional police tactics by promptly inviting both the Constituency Chairman and the MP both of whom are now under police investigation,: the LUC furthered, noting that he had earlier warned the two parties to accept whatever decision the party had to take regarding the conduct of the election.

LUC Kargbo concluded that he called on the MP and the Chairman to order their boys to cease violence which they did and that now the situation is calm and quiet.