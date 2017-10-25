APC Thugs Stab Maada Bio Fan To Death

Relatives and friends of the late Mohamed T. Kanu, an ardent supporter of the SLPP Presidential candidate,Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio who was stabbed to death in the early hours of Sunday have accused thugs of the ruling APC of carrying out the horrendous act.

Mohamed, also known as Bigger was stabbed several times at Ogu Farm by previously unknown people. However, friends of the late Bigger believed his killers, four of whom have already been arrested are thugs of the ruling APC.

While on condolence visit there on Monday, family members told Maada Bio that their son was killed because of his unflinching love and support for him.

The SLPP flagbearer afterwards deplored the killing,describing it as callous and crude act which has no place in this political dispensation.

While consoling the bereaved family for their loss during his visit there, Maada Bio expressed the hope that the Police will take the necessary steps to speedily investigate and bring the culprits to book.

Police sources have confirmed that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder but refused to elaborate.

Last week the country’s two main political parties, the ruling All People’s Congress, (APC) and the main opposition, Sierra Leone People’s Party(SLPP) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sierra Leone Police in an effort to sustain peace ahead of March 2018 elections.