Army Boss Shot Dead

The former Chief of Defense Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) S.O. Williams was yesterday morning shot and killed by unknown gunman at his private residence in the east end of Freetown.

According to a Defense Spokesman, five armed Soldiers were assigned to the late Lt. Gen. S.O. Williams but they were not in the house at the time he was gunned down. “They don’t stay with him in the house…And that is because, he chose not to have them stay with him”, the Defense Spokesman said.

Police sources say the late S.O. Williams was staying with two younger brothers of his wife. “As part of our investigations, we will be interrogating all those who were staying with him in the house, including the security personnnel attached to him”, a Police spokesman told the Global Times.

Police sources suspect that the assassin must have been a professional gunman. No arrests have so far been made.

Investigations continue.