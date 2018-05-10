As Aggreko Contract Expires… The Urgent Need For Emergency Power Supply

By Sorie Fofana.
In December last year, the Ernest Bai Koroma led administration entered into an agreement (contract) with a Scottish-based company, Aggreko International Projects Limited for the provision and supply of 20MW temporary power generation equipment and services at Kissy and Wellington.
By all accounts, the contract or agreement is totally flawed and places more financial burden on EDSA and by extension, the Government of Sierra Leone.
On top of the Capacity Charge of US$1,690,000 (One million six hundred and ninety thousand United States dollars), Aggreko charges EDSA an extra amount of money for energy supply. EDSA, according to the flawed or dubious agreement (contract), is responsible for any fuel costs incurred by Aggreko during the period of the contract (twenty six weeks).
It is reported that, the runaway former Minister of Energy, Henry Macauley, pushed the Government of Sierra Leone and EDSA to enter into such a totally flawed and dubious contract with Aggreko.
The dubious or flawed contract is expected to end at the end of this month. The 20MW Plant is the exclusive property of Aggreko. At the end of the contract, Aggreko will repatriate their Plant and personnel to their countries of origin.
No serious government will continue with such a dubious contract done to benefit only a few top APC Politicians at the expense of the state. The Aggreko contract is totally flawed!
The Need For Emergency Power Supply
In December last year, a Turkish Powership called Karadeniz Powership Dogan Bey arrived in Sierra Leone. The Powership was expected to provide emergency power supply of 100MW to the Government and People of Sierra Leone. Unfortunately, even though EDSA agreed to contract the services of the Turkish Powership, the former Minister of Finance, Momodu Lamin Kargbo refused to give Government’s concurrence for the Powership to start operations. No contract was signed!
Since the Aggreko contract is coming to an end this month, why can’t the Government of Sierra Leone initiate contact with the Powership owners or their agents in Sierra Leone? The good thing is that, the Powership is already stationed in the country. All the Government needs to do is to identify the Powership owners or their agents in Sierra Leone and start negotiations with them.
The good thing is that, EDSA and the Government of Sierra Leone will no longer be required to pay either Capacity Charge or buy fuel for any Plant when Aggreko leaves.
In our view, the Government of Sierra Leone should move quickly and negotiate a good deal with the owners or agents of the Karadeniz Powership Dogan Bey for the emergency supply of at least 80 to 100MW of electricity to the capital city of Freetown.
The new Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay should hit the ground running by negotiating the supply of an emergency power to the capital city. We can’t allow Freetown to be plunged into total blackout when Aggreko pulls out with their 20MW at the end of this month.
May common sense prevail!
