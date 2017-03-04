As March 8 Draws Near… Sierra Leone Set For Women’s Day

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender & Children’s Affairs (MSWGCA) together with highly esteemed Partners, will on March 8th, celebrate this year’s public holiday for the International Women’s Day (IWD) in the Western Area Rural District

at the Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma 2011 Mini Stadium in Newton.

At a mini-session held in January which was chaired by famous gender activist Dr. Nana Pratt, the women present chose the national theme for this year’s celebration: “SUSTAINING THE INCREASE IN INCLUSIVE PARTICIPATION OF WOMEN TO ENHANCE CHANCES OF SOCIO-ECONOMIC GENDER PARITY BY 2030.”



The choice of a purely rural setting this year was directed by His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma who has done more for rural women than any other Head of State in Sierra Leone. It is a fact that rural women are major stakeholders in the country. Sierra Leone has 60% of its women living in rural areas. This year’s national celebrations are for all rural women to be reminded that they are very

special.

The Western Area Rural District Local Government Chairman Alhassan Cole and other rural residents are quite excited as this will be the first major national event to be hosted in that administrative area.

Many Sierra Leone female musicians have UNITED for the first time in many years under mentorship of Honourable Minister of Social Welfare, Gender & Children’s Affairs Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden. These female musicians under the leadership of the SIERRA LEONE FEMALE MUSICIANS ASSOCIATION will be performing live at Newton to celebrate womanhood. Willie Jay and Star Zee will be there to enforce the message that there is strength in unity. Lady Felicia and Vicky Fornah will be amongst those sending supportive shout-outs from America whilst Suga Lulu will send in her voice clip from London.

Prominent traditional Female Leaders will be there to reiterate their strong stance against Child FGM/C, Child Marriage, other various forms of Girl Child Abuse as well as their support for all forms of Women’s

Rights. The Social Welfare Ministry is very, very proud to be in partnership with traditional women to solidify the work towards a modern and progressive Sierra Leone where women enjoy their rights and

children enjoy fullest protection.

Women and girls from all over Sierra Leone are going to be in beautiful rural Newton to celebrate success and deliberate on challenges. The March 8th event will be chaired by the president of

50-50, Dr. Fatu Taqi. Various other distinguished women from all walks of life will be present.

A Women’s Conference will be held and concluded on the day before March 8th. A position paper will come out of that conference.

Distinguished Keynote Speaker to address the gathering will be His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma who will be accompanied by First Lady Sia Nyama Koroma.

For Media Contacts and More Information, please contact: Mrs. Williette James, Chair of the IWD Steering Sub-Committee on Media, Research & Documentation on TEL: +232-76-725753.