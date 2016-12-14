As NRA Targets Businesses Over Unpaid Taxes… Adnan’s Supermarket Owes Le200 Million

By Arthur Ben Tucker…………………………….

In a bid to ramp up its tax enforcement drive in Freetown, the National Revenue Authority (NRA) has on Monday commenced shutting down the premises of businesses with tax liabilities.

The enforcement team led by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Mohamed Bangura, visited Rajus Electronics Enterprises and Adnan’s Supermarket to verify GST tax compliance after several sensitisation and education. Adnan’s Supermarket alone owes the NRA unremitted taxes in excess of Two Hundred Million Leones.

He explained that at the Adnan’s Supermarket, they saw a Lebanese sales guard issuing receipts improperly to consumers and when he was peacefully requested by the Police to accompany them to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters for violating GST laws, two Sierra Leoneans working for the Supermarket obstructed them and the Lebanese guy also resisted police arrest.

“The law says if you have evaded or avoided the payment of tax and tax officers visit your business premises to execute their job and in the process an employee of that business obstructed them, you must pay a fine of Fifty Million Leones,” he noted.

He stressed that because of that obstruction, three of them were arrested and taken to the CID and are going to pay a fine of One Hundred and Fifty Million Leones. “The sales guard sold goods up to ten times without issuing the Goods and Services Tax receipt to customers which is why he was arrested,” he stressed.

Bangura emphasised that it is an ongoing exercise, adding that some business people have started complying voluntarily and vowed to arrest more business people who have not complied. The Corporate Affairs Manager furthered that defaulters who had failed to pay their taxes had the option of clearing their arrears to avoid their businesses being sealed. “If they fail to implement the GST we have other measures of enforcement against them.”

He reminded the public that the Goods and Services Tax was enacted in 2009 and in 2016 it was agreed that all GST registered business are to display their GST certificate and that they must ensure that a proper GST invoice is given to every customer that purchases goods in their shops. “The GST receipt book is provided to all businesses by the NRA with the national emblem and the NRA logo on it at the cost of Ten Thousand Leones,” he said, adding that any business persons who fails to issue a proper GST receipt and refuses to display the GST certificate in their shop will pay a fine of Ten Million Leones,” he stated.

The Corporate Affairs Manager stressed that the implementation of tax laws requires sufficient education, sensitisation and publicity.He added that they have also educated and sensitised GST traders across the country and thus they are expecting full compliance. He, however, said the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Momodu Kargbo had invited the NRA and all those traders that are registered GST businesses to a meeting and during which they were informed that the government had realised that they have not been seeing much money as far as domestic revenue of GST is concerned. According to him, they were warned that all those who had failed to follow the law will face the music of the law and after that meeting they made a follow up meeting with them at the office of the Commissioner of Domestic Tax.

“During that meeting also, we explained to them what to do and how to do it and what shall be the consequences in the event that they failed,” he said, stressing “we gave them public notices to display in their various businesses for the general public to be informed that when you get to those places make sure you collect your GST receipt. They are also under obligation to issue every consumer a GST receipt.” Mr. Bangura reiterated that they went out to various businesses in Freetown to cross check whether all the sensitisation and education given to the traders have been implemented, but unfortunately, he noted, they discovered that a lot of people were still engaged in tax evasion.

He said they have also been educating and sensitising consumers on several media outlets about the importance of the GST receipt, insisting that consumers also have the responsibility to request for their GST receipt any time they buy goods. He informed that buying and failing to collect a proper GST receipt, means 15 percent of every One Million Leones would be given freely to the traders. “The essence of clamping down on these businesses is not to get them out of business or get money from them, but to ensure that the law is enforced,” he noted.

He accused some business people of undermining the revenue collection of the country, stressing that some unpatriotic and unscrupulous individuals are in the habit of evading tax which is why they have started a none stop clamping down on them to send a strong message to others. He said if business people continue to comply, government would increase workers’ salary. He said encouraged the people to pay their taxes in the interest of the nation.