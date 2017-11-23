As Parliament Dissolves… Speaker To Get Gold-Plated Pension

Section 85 (1) of the 1991 Constitution states thus, “Parliament shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of five years commencing from the date of its first sitting after a general election”.

The life span of the current Parliament will terminate on Thursday December 7, 2017, according to House Leaders.

According to a leaked undated Statutory Instrument seen by the Global Times, the current Parliament has prepared an order stating that, commencing 1st Day of October 2017, “A retired Speaker or Deputy Speaker shall be entitled to a monthly pension computed on the basis of 40% of their respective annual basic salaries while in office, subject to review every five years”.

The order also makes provision for a retired Speaker or Deputy Speaker to be provided with appropriate office accommodation with an estimated rental value of not more than US$5,000 (five thousand United States Dollars) per annum at the expense of the State.

It also states that a retired Speaker or Deputy Speaker shall be entitled to the following staff at the expense of the state-