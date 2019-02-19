As Thousands Graduates….. Pres Bio Commits to Students Loan Scheme

By Lansana Fofanah

President Julius Maada Bio has once again demonstrated his priority and commitment towards education by interfacing with thousands of university graduates and giving hope to would be students under the Universities of Sierra Leone.

Addressing graduates from the University of Sierra Leone; Fourah Bay College, The Institute of Public Administration and Management, and the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences during the annual convocation ceremony at the National Stadium on Saturday, President Bio underscored the important of grant-in aid which is key in the achievement of education for all. But in the event where some students will not benefit from such grant, his government will also look into the introduction of student loan scheme, which will provide an opportunity for the other less privileged compatriots.

The President admonished universities to do more research and tailor their courses to the needs of employers so that graduates will be needed in every discipline. He emphasized the need for entrepreneurship for self realization of graduates.

The presence of President Bio in this year’s graduation ceremony has been loudly appreciated by Sierra Leoneans, as it has been a while since such occasion was graced by a President.

Mustapha Mohamed Bawoh; an LLB Law Graduate with Honors from Fourah Bay College, in a jubilant mood, told this medium that the President’s address has given much hope that Sierra Leone is on the verge of realizing Free Quality Education also in university. “I believe the country has seen massive enrollment of school pupils since President Bio came to power and declared Free Quality Education for basic education. But if we are to get the best of such good initiative, there are opportunities to enable high school leavers to attend universities. Like any meaningful Sierra Leonean, I believe we are on track to get Free Education in all aspects of Education at all levels in Sierra Leone under the leadership of President Bio, “he said