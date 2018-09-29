At the UN General Assembly… President Bio Speaks For Africa

President Julius Maada Bio yesterday took to the podium at the United Nations General Assembly with a poignant case against Africa under-representation at the UN Security Council.

President Bio who is Chairman, Committee of ten on United Nations Reforms, said Africa has witnessed an historic injustice and imbalance at the world stage and called on the UN to bring to an end the long standing discrimination without further delay.

He said it is undemocratic and discriminatory to deny Africa with a population of 1.2 billion a place at the UN Security Council and pledged the continent’s commitment to the ongoing reforms that will make the UN fit for purpose.

Amidst thunderous applause, the President said since 70% of decisions taken by the Security Council affect the continent, Africa, he said, should be allowed to take its rightful place in the UN Security Council.

On the home front, President Bio said Sierra Leone has made remarkable progress with a peaceful transfer of power in April and thanked the international community for their continued support in maintaining peace and democratic governance in the country.

He said since he took over as President his government has launched sustained campaign against corruption and streamlined revenue collection.

As well as introducing free and quality education, President Bio said his government is in the process of rebuilding the health care system and reviewing discriminatory laws to change the traditional status which had existed.

He underscored is government’s commitment to free press, job creation and the provision of what he referred to as ‘congenial environment’ for private sector development.