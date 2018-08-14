Attempt To Impersonate President Bio Backfires

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday ordered a subpoena for the Managing Director of Mercury International, Lawyer Martin Edmond Michael and Reverend David Chambers to testify in a criminal matter of impersonating the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Brigadier Retired Julius Maada Bio, involving four accused persons.

The subpoena was granted for both Mr. Michael and Reverend Chambers on an application made by Woman Police prosecutor Sergeant 10980 Newstead for failing to appear in court since the inception to the of the matter.

It will be recalled in July 2018, four alleged criminals including Mr. Mohamed Osman Sesay, Alhaji Issa Mansaray, Lamin Sorie Sesay and Umaru Sesay allegedly and falsely pretended to be President Bio and his Personal Assistant (PA) Abdulai Sesay in order to be able to dupe Mr. Michael and Rev. Chambers through the use of mobile telephone numbers 088030296, 079889577 and 078027077.

The four accused persons are answering to separate related files of a Preliminary Investigation ranging from conspiracy to defraud and impersonating contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on diverse dates in July 2018 in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown with intent to defraud the complainant in the form of acting as President Bio and his PA.

The accused persons who were represented by Lawyer J.M. Jengo were refused bail and remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre awaiting hearing.

The matter continues on the 15th August, 2018.