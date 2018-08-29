Attempted Child Trafficking… Victim Testifies

By Fatmata Gbla.

A six-year-old prosecution witness (name withheld) yesterday testified before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.7 in a case of attempted child trafficking contrary to law. She said she recognizes the accused person, Foday Kargbo and does recall the 6th April 2018.

On that day, the witness said her mother sent to call her sister and on her way going she met with the accused person, Foday Kargbo and the accused person asked her where the sell cigarette. She said that they went together and she showed him where cigarette was being sold.

The witness said whilst she was trying to go where her mother sent her the accused person held her hand and went with her to Funkia Cemetery and removed her dress whilst the accused person was trying to unzip his trouser she escaped by running away for her life and suddenly someone unknown came to the scene and arrested the accused and they all went to the Goderich Police Station where her mother came to know about the incident and later made a statement at the same Police Station.

The accused person was arraigned on one count of attempted child trafficking contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused, Foday Kargbo on the 6th April 2018 at Goderich Cemetery Oba Funkia in Freetown, Sierra Leone attempted to traffic a six-year-old child.

The matter was adjourned to 29th August 2018.