Attempted Kidnapper Remanded

By Fatmata Gbla…………………………..

Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara yesterday remanded an accused person, Mohamed Koroma for alleged human trafficking contrary to law.

According to the testimony of the victim, Hassan Kamara he recognized the accused person and does recall on 21st February 2017.

On that date he said he was going to his friend when the accused person met him and asked him to go with him to Kono.

He said the accused took him first to Grafton to his mother and bought him food and clothes. He said the accused mother asked him where he was taking him to and the accused said he was taking him to Kono.

On the same date, the victim said the accused took him to Kono and stayed in his sister’s house.

On the same date the victim said he told the accused that he wanted to return home and the accused took him to a taxi in a nearby bush.

He said the accused told the driver that he would sell him for Le100,000,000 and the driver said he would give him Le70 million Leones but the accused insisted selling the him for Le100,000,000.

The victim said the driver in the vehicle who presented himself as a buyer took out his identification card and identified himself as a Police officer and the accused fought the Police in the vehicle but he was eventually arrested and taken to the Family Support Unit (FSU) and made a statement to the Police.

The accused was arraigned on one count of human trafficking contrary to Section 2 (1) of the Anti Human Trafficking Act 2005.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused Mohamed Koroma on Tuesday 21st Febuary 2017, at Upper Moeba community in Freetown, Sierra Leone unlawfully engaged in the trafficking of Hassan Kamara, the son of Aminata Bangura out of Freetown and without the consent of the complainant.

The matter was adjoined to the 5th June 2017.