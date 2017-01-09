Attempted Murderer Remanded

By Jane B. Mansaray………………………………

Alpha Barrie, a carpenter by profession and a resident of Tree Planting, Leicester who allegedly wounded one Osman Jalloh with intent to murder him was arrested last week and remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center in Freetown.

The accused who is standing trial at the Magistrate Court No.1 was arraigned on four counts related offenses of wounding, wounding with intent, occasioning to actual bodily harm contrary to the offenses against the Person Act 1861.

According to the particulars of offense, the accused Alpha Barrie on Monday 12th December 2016 maliciously wounded Osman Jalloh complainant in the matter with intent to do him grievous bodily harm. No plea was taken and the accused was denied bail by the presiding magistrate, Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara. The matter was adjourned to the 13th January 2017.