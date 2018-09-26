ATTEMPTED SMUGLING OF A HUGE AMOUNT OF FOREIGN CURRENCIES BY A LEBANESE NATIONAL

The Sierra Leone Airport Authority (SLAA) Management wishes to inform the general public that on Saturday 22nd September, 2018 at 3.15 am there was a reported incident of a Lebanese national (Usuf Antar) breaching security procedures with the aid of a Westminster Aviation Security Services (WASS) Officer who had assisted him through the VIP departure to the Sky Lounge where he was waiting to board the Air Maroc flight on that day.

A Personnel of the Anti-fraud Unit at State House got the intelligence and chased the Lebanese man in the Sky Lounge and immediately invited him for questioning in the presence of WASS personnel, Police and other key airport stakeholders.

When his carry-on luggage was eventually searched, the accused person was in possession of a huge amount of various foreign currencies which he attempted to smuggle out of the country.

He was later handed over to the Police together with the WASS officer and both are currently assisting the Police in their investigation.

Meanwhile, the SLAA Management in concert with the ONS and TOCU has already commenced a full scale investigation into the incident and the outcome of which shall be communicated to the appropriate authorities accordingly.

We also wish to let the public know that this was an isolated incident and the SLAA Management shall continue to put robust security measures in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such an unfortunate incident to boost airline and passenger confidence.