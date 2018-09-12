Augustine Kanu: Longest Serving Managing Director

The longest serving Managing Director in Sierra Leone is Mr. Augustine Kanu of SLICOM (Sierra Leone Insurance Commission). He was appointed to that post by the late former Head of State, Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah.

Since SLICOM was established, no one has ever been appointed as Deputy Managing Director.

SLICOM has no regional offices since it was established.

It is high time that a new Managing Director is appointed to replace Mr. Augustine Kanu who worked at NIC (National Insurance Company) before he was sacked by Captain Valentine Strasser of NPRC (National Provisional Ruling Council).

Mr. Kanu does not fit in to the “New Direction” and therefore must be replaced with immediate effect.

Investigations continue.