Autospect Agreement Signed

An addendum to the Agreement between the Ministry of Transport and Aviation, the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority and Autospect Sierra Leone Ltd has been signed.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at his Youyi Building office yesterday, the Transport Minister, Kabineh Kallon called on the managements of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority and Autospect to implement the agreement to the letter, without let or hindrance.

The Minister said the project which seeks to develop, operate and implement vehicle inspection station and systems in the country is crucial to the development of the transport sector, adding that the New Direction government is looking forward to its completion soonest.

He challenged both SLRSA and Autospect to work together and to trash out any hiccups during the implementation phase of the project.

Both, the Executive Director of SLRSA, David Panda-Noah and the Managing Director of Autospect, Muhieddine Itani expressed delight at the conclusion of negotiations leading to the signing of the agreement and promised to work together to ensure a speedy implementation of the project.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Sadiq Silla said with the signing of the agreement, the ball was now firmly in the court of Autospect to prove it was worth being awarded the contract to them, adding that the people of Sierra Leone were looking forward to seeing tangible development on the ground as soon as possible. He called on the two parties to work together.

Besides the development and implementation of the vehicle inspection station and systems, the Autospect agreement also entails the deployment of the vehicle registration cards system, radio frequency identification, windshield stickers and secured registration plates