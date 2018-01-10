Autospect To Invest US$25m In Sierra Leone

A spokesman for Autospect (SL) Limited has informed the Global Times that, the company intends to invest US$25m (Twenty five million United States dollars) in the development, operation and implementation of Vehicle Inspection Stations (VIS) and systems, the development of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) windshield stickers and SRP (Secure Registration Plates) systems as well as the automation of related processes through a BOT (Build-Operate-and-Transfer) system.

The company will fully pre-finance the entire project and will hand over ownership to the Sierra Leone Government after fifteen years.

The spokesman assured that, no single SLRSA employee will lose their job when Autospect starts operations in February this year.

He referred to those opposed to the project as scare mongers. “They want to put their personal interest above the interest of the country…I can assure you that, this project is good for Sierra Leone and good for the people of Sierra Leone…It will eliminate fraud, maximize revenue collection for the government and create more jobs for the people of Sierra Leone”, he assured.

The company is expected to build a minimum of nine Inspection Sites across the country with two in the Western Area and one in each of the district headquarters towns.

The Autospect spokesman confirmed that, their equipment and operations will meet European Union standards because the company is very credible. “Our reputation is our guarantor…We don’t joke with our reputation as a company”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Leone Government has approved the Technical Proposal presented by Autospect and has instructed SLRSA to sign the Concession Agreement with Autospect and cooperate fully with the company to enable them start operations in February this year.