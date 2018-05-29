Aviation Minister Backs Single Transport Market

The Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh Kallon has backed the creation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Speaking in Lome, Togo yesterday during the Fourth Ministerial Working Group Meeting on the operationalization of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), Mr. Kallon said the 50 days old government of President Julius Maada Bio notes the progress Sierra Leone has made towards the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision(YD) of 1999 and the operationalization of the SAATM.

The Transport Minister said Sierra Leone has demonstrated its commitment to the YD by allowing African carriers on frequency and exercise the traffic rights especially at the time when other states are practicing flag of discrimination, protecting their airlines and restricting other Africans airlines from the market access.

He then endorsed and renewed Sierra Leone’s cooperation with the AFCA as executing agency of the AU and reaffirms its commitment to the realization of the YD and operationalization of SAATM.

The Ministerial Working Group is charged with the responsibility of coordinating sector policies, strategies and activities specific to the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision towards the establishment of the Single African Air Transport Market as a flagship project of the AU Agenda 2063.