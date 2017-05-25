AYV Court Case Continues

By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………

The CCTV recording exhibits in the African Young Voices (AYV) Media Group of Companies theft matter involving eight accused persons employed by the said company including DJ Beetus were yesterday screened at the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 presided over by Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara as ordered by the court.

The recorded CCTV exhibits which have since been in police custody for further investigation were tendered in court by the police investigator, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) M.K.Allieu

The said exhibits were played at the proceeding yesterday witnessed by both Defense and Prosecuting counsels, in the presence of all the accused persons.

In the CCTV recording footage that was played in court, the first accused Mohamed Kanu alias Beetus, 2, 4 and 6 accused persons were identified by the said Police investigator.

Through the recording, the first accused who identified himself at the CCTV Footage was seen coming from the radio room to the reception parlor where he stood for a while, entered towards the toilet corridor and quickly came out to the same reception parlor where he again stood for a while and entered back into the radio room.

The second accused that was also identified by the police was seen half naked with a boxer and bushing his hair, disguised himself with white paint all over his body claiming the stairs.

The accused persons face two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, office breaking and larceny contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on the 27th February 2017at the company’s headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown allegedly conspired with other persons to break and enter into the media house and stole therein several television and radio equipments, property of AYV Group of Companies.

The particulars of the other counts state that the accused persons on the said date and at the above mentioned address in Freetown broke and entered into the company television and radio room compartments and stole properties of value.

The accused persons that were arrested and detained in police custody for over fifteen days and later charged to court and remanded in prison were represented by a battery of Lawyers including Lawyer Sahid Mohamed Sesay.

Police (ASP) Samuel Kamara is prosecuting the matter in court.

Bail continues for all the accused persons, and the matter was adjourned to the 1st June 2017 for further hearing.