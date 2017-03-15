AYV Workers Remanded

By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………..

Alleged conspirators of the African Young Voices (AYV) Media Group of Companies involving eight accused persons employed by the said company including DJ Beetus were yesterday remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre by the Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1.

The eight accused persons including Mohamed Kanu alias Beetus yesterday made their first appearance before Magistrate Binneh Kamara on two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and office breaking and larceny contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on the 27th February 2017 at the said company building compound on Tower Hill in Freetown conspired with other persons to break and enter into the media house and stole therein several television and radio equipments property of AYV Group of Companies.

The particulars on the other counts state that the accused persons on the said date at the above mentioned address in Freetown broke and entered into the said company television and radio room compartments and stole properties of value.

The accused who were arrested and detained in police custody for over fifteen days were represented by a battery of Lawyers including Lawyer Hon. Ajibola Manley Spain, while Police Inspector Hawa Bah is prosecuting the matter assisted by Lawyer R.A.D Jones.

Bail was applied for on behalf of the accused persons but was objected to by the prosecutor on the grounds of the seriousness of the matter.

The matter was adjourned to the 17th March 2017 for hearing.