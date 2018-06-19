Baby Mustapha & Mother Undergo Successful Operation

By Lansana Fofanah.



Baby Mustapha and his Mother, Madam Christphine have undergone a successful operation at the Supermax Specialty Hospital in India.

They recently left for India after a successful campaign launched by the First Lady, Mrs. Fatima Bio which drew public sympathy to the plight of baby Mustapha.

In a telephone interview from India, the leading advocate Ishmail Alfred Charles says the successful operations were done simultaneously on both Baby Mustapha and his Mother who is the donor and the whole exercise lasted for fifteen hours.

“Thank you all for standing by Baby Mustapha and his mother Christphine. Both are doing ok. We thank God Almighty for seeing them through this. We are excited. We remain thankful to all those who made this possible. God bless you all. Thank you God for this long awaited successful story”, he said.

He said that the condition of both of them is stable and they are under strict doctors’ monitoring.