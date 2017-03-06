Bank Governor Resigned

More in Opinions
SLPP Peace Derailed
A Joint Communique signed by all SLPP flagbearer aspirants and stakeholders on 8th February, 2017 appears...
Ahmadiyya School Gets Big Boost
By Sylvester Samba…………………………… Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School at Kissy Dock Yard and nine other Secondary Schools...
FCC Warns Municipal Schools
By Alhaji Saidu Kamara………………………. The Mayor of the Freetown City Council, His Worship Bode Gibson has...
OSD Robber Arrested
By Joseph Milton Lebbie………………………….. The widely held and long standing speculation that some Operation Support Division...
Football Star Returns Home
Sierra Leonean football star, Brima Pepito Sanusie has returned home after playing League One football in...
As March 8 Draws Near… Sierra Leone Set For Women’s Day
The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender & Children’s Affairs (MSWGCA)...
No Foul Play In The Death Of 2 Children …Police Say
By Alhaji Saidu Kamara……………………………….. The Police in Port Loko Town have confirmed to the Global Times...
Pathologist Testifies In Police Murder Trial
By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………….. The Government Pathologist and Consultant, Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma yesterday appeared before...
Government Refutes Amnesty Report
By S. U. Thoronka……………………………….. The Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Cornelius Deveneaux at a press...
Teenager Dies In Police Cell
By S. U. Thoronka………………………….. Prison Watch Sierra Leone (PWSL) a local nongovernmental organization whose motto is...