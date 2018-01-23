Bank Manager Cries Foul

Justin Kenneh who worked for twenty years at the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank was allegedly summarily dismissed by the bank in June 2010 without any benefit.

He alleged that, the bank’s former Managing Director, Chrispin Deigh and his deputy at the time, Patrick S. Conteh connived with other unnamed persons to dismiss him from the bank without following laid down procedures established by the bank.

In 2010, whilst serving as Branch Manager in Koidu and himself being A signatory and the Branch Accountant as B signatory, complying with the bank’s own rules of dual responsibility, approved a Le 20M overdraft for a savings account customer called Sia Soko Koroma.

At the time, the customer had only Le5M in her savings account which the bank immediately blocked for her not to be able to make withdrawals from it at other branches. A respected individual in the community also stood as guarantor before the loan was approved.

The overdraft was to be paid within two months but the customer reneged on the payment plan which gave cause to the bank to debit all the money in her savings account and transfer same into her current account to begin to offset the overdraft.

After four months, the bank contacted Madam Sia Soko Koroma but she never responded accordingly.

The bank was to later transfer Mr. Kenneh to head office in Freetown after he completed his mandatory annual leave.

While there, he received a letter of suspension from Management informing him alone that he was being investigated for that unpaid overdraft with an allegation made by Sia Soko Koroma that Mr. Kenneh took her to the police to force her to pay the overdraft.

Later, contrary to Section 16d of the Conditions of Service of the bank which says that “the power to dismiss an employee above the rank of Officer Class 2, rests with the Board. The employee must be informed of the Board’s decision in writing”, the Management just dismissed Mr. Kenneh without following due process.

Mr. Kenneh stands on the grounds that no matter the allegations leveled against him, he was not properly dismissed and therefore his dismissal was unlawful and he must therefore be reinstated and all his salaries, benefits and emoluments paid him.

He took the matter to court but judgment remains stalled.

A spokesman for the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank declined to be interviewed last evening.

Investigations continue.