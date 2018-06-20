Bank of Sierra Leone In Le14Bn. Scandal

The Director of Banking at the Bank of Sierra Leone has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

He was suspended yesterday for making unauthorized payments to contractors totaling Le14Bn. (Fourteen Billion Leones).

A senior official in the Ministry of Finance told the Global Times last night that the Bank Governor was aware that, the bank should not engage in any unauthorized payment. “All payments have to be cleared by the Ministry of Finance” he said.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that a roads construction company, Pavi Fort is at the centre of the payment scandal.

Sources alleged that, the Director of Banking received verbal instruction from the Bank Governor to pay Pavi Fort owned by Alimu Bah.

In an interview with the Global Times, the Bank Governor, Dr. Patrick Saidu Conteh denied giving any such verbal instruction to the Director of Banking.

The ACC (Anti Corruption Commission) is to be invited to investigate the matter. Read in our subsequent edition the names of all contractors paid between 1st April and16 June, 2018.

Investigations continue.