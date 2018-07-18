Bank Workers Strike

By Lansana Fofanah.

Junior staff workers at the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank and Rokel Commercial Bank yesterday protested over the decision of the government to end their leave allowances which has been in existence for decades. The strike paralyzed the activities of the major commercial banks.

Their action which they described as peaceful came as a result of the 2018 Supplementary Budget which was presented in the Well of Parliament last Friday by the Minister of Finance and was subsequently approved by The House.

Article 100 of the 2018 Supplementary Budget states “The current practice for the payment of end of service gratuity to contract workers as stipulated in the public service code is that contract workers are paid 15 percent of their annual gross salary as gratuity. At the same time, Civil Servants are paid one month of gross salary for every year of service rendered. This practice disadvantages Civil Servants and other low-income public sector workers whose income are already low. As part of the commitment to harmonize the wage bill and rationalize expenditures, payment of gratuity to contract workers, civil servants, and personnel of other Government Departments and Agencies including state-owned enterprises and NASSIT is now one month of the last gross salary of the Officer for year it relates except those whose current employment terms and conditions are statutorily stated or stipulated by His Excellency the President. Similarly, payment of Leave allowance to all public sector workers including state owned enterprises, state-owned banks, NASSIT and all extra-budgetary agencies including TSA agencies is now one month of gross salary”.

According to the striking workers, this provision has disadvantaged those that are yet to go on leave from June to December as already, those that were mandated to go on leave from January to June have already received in full their leave allowances.

The staff complained that even though their banks are considered as state owned institutions, there has never been a budget created to run them as they solely operate and rely on profits made by the banks.

“The Local Content Policy does not apply to us as our banks have never been protected or favored against foreign banks. Had it not been for the existence of a strong management team, our banks would have been faced with serious challenges that would not have seen them grow”, they say.

They called on President Julius Maada Bio to look into their genuine concerns and reinstate their benefits.