Banker Gets Stiff Bail

By Fatmata Gbla.

On the 14th June, 2017 Magistrate Dr. Abu Bakarr Binneh Kamara of the Freetown Magistrate Court No1 granted bail to one Josephine Kamara, an employee at the Keystone Bank in the sum of thirty million Leones and one surety in like sum, surety to produce National passport and must reside in the Western Area.

Police prosecutor, ASP Samuel Kamara objected to the bail application made by the defense counsel, J. Gooding that the offences are very serious and there is a tendency for the accused to interfere with the prosecution witnesses.

The accused person was arraigned on six counts of criminal offences bordering on three counts of embezzlement contrary to Section 17 (1)(b) of the Larceny Act of 1916 and three counts of Larceny by Servant contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the same Act.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused, Josephine Kamara on the 22nd March 2017 at Keystone Bank Lumley in Freetown being an employee of Keystone Bank Sierra Leone Limited situated at Lumley Freetown embezzled the sum of twenty million five hundred thousand Leones, property of Ibrahim Sorie Turay.

The matter was adjourned to the 21st June 2017.