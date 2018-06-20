Banker, Technician Robbed

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Joseph Freeman, a banker at the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank (SLCB) and George Davies a Technician and businessman have reported to have been robbed at their private residence in Freetown with valuable properties worth Millions of Leones by alleged armed robbers.

The victims and complainant in the matter yesterday with their witnesses appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Court No.1 to testify in a related separate charge file against the accused person, Foday Kamara.

Led in evidence by Police prosecutor, Inspector I.G. Fofana, the first prosecution witness Mrs. Roda Freeman told the court that she recognizes and knows the accused person on the date of the incident.

The witness said she recalled in November 2017 at mid-night when she and her husband Mr. Freeman were attacked by some group of unknown men armed with machetes and knives entered their home and threatened to kill them if they did not give them money.

She said she pleaded with the robbers to spare them, and asked her husband to give the robbers money which he did.

She added that the robbers entered every corner of the house and took away properties including phones, computers and other household items, and at the same time attempted to rape and forcefully take her wedding ring.

The matter was reported at the Ross Road Police Station where she made a statement, and later identified the accused at the station.

The other witness who doubles as complainant in the other file, Mr. George Davies was also led in evidence by Woman Police Inspector Marie Mako Sesay.

The accused is arraigned on three counts of conspiracy, robbery to robbery with aggravation contrary to Law.

The accused has been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for further hearing. The matter continues next week.

3 Sentenced For Wounding

By Fatmata Gbla

Three convicts Sheik Mohamed Fofanah, Mohamed Kallon and Dauda Kamara were yesterday sentenced by Justice Sam Margai to nine months imprisonment or pay a fine of two million Leones each, and for the 1st convict who attacked the complainant by using block and hit his forehead he was sentenced to five years imprisonment or pays four million Leones.

The convicts were arraigned on two counts of wounding with intent and assaults occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused persons, Sheik Mohamed Fofanah, Mohamed Kallon and Dauda Kamara on the 24th June 2014 in Freetown wounded Henry Kissinger Jakka with intent to do him grievious bodily harm and on the same date and place assaulted the complainant in a manner thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

The matter was adjourned to 16th July for payment to be done.