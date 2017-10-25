Banks Bemoan Discriminatory Treatment

A number of commercial banks operating in Sierra Leone who recently received an official letter from the University of Sierra Leone Teaching Hospital Complex have drawn the attention of the media to what they term erroneous interpretation of a purported government policy which discriminates against them.

The letter signed by the University of Sierra Leone Teaching Hospital Complex’s Director of Administration Mrs. O.M Adepoju noted that the institution had to deny the applications of some commercial banks for the Collection of Hospital Fees because their institution needed to obey an “Extant Policy” of the Government of Sierra Leone to favour “indigenous banks” against the others.

According to some of the banks’ executives who spoke to the media, they have always re-echoed the Bank of Sierra Leone’s pronouncements that all the so called “Nigerian banks” are registered and operating in Sierra Leone with about 98 percent Sierra Leonean staff in most cases.

The banks argued that all the banks operating in Sierra Leone, whatever their origin, shares the common goal of advancing the country’s economic development and that it was wrong to misinterpret the government’s laudable Local Content Policy to mean different things which the government never intended.