Basma Appears In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Sierra Leone Central Medical Stores Manager, Mr. Oliver Atkins, Ibrahim Bundu (a Store Keeper) and Sia Basma (owner of Goal Pharmaceuticals of No.39 Sani Abacha Street in Freetown) are presently in court, answering to a criminal indictment of corruption.

The three accused persons are before Justice Reginald Fynn on indictment of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence to misappropriation of public property, contrary to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Act No.12 of 2008.

It would be recalled that in 2017, the accused persons were, based on intelligence reports, invited by the ACC for questioning on allegation of misappropriation of public property of medical utensils supplied to the stores through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation.

According to the indictment, all accused persons on dates between the 1st to the 27th January, 2017 in Freetown conspired together to commit a corruption offence to wit misappropriation of public property of 19 (nineteen) medical examination tables kept at the Central Medical Stores of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation in Freetown.

On the second count indictment, the accused Mr. Oliver Atkins and second accused, Mr. Ibrahim Bundu on the same date misappropriated the above-mentioned public property that was in their custody.

Led in evidence by ACC Prosecutor, Lawyer M. Sowe, the Manager of Okar Agency, Mr. Signor Batti Feika said he recognized the first accused, Mr. Atkins and third accused person, Madam Sia Basma.

The Prosecution witness said he recalled some time in 2018 when he was invited at ACC head office on Gloucester Street in Freetown for enquiry of some delivery supplies kept at the Medical Stores.

At the ACC, Mr. Feika said he was shown an invoice for adult wheel chairs which he confirmed to have prepared, and at the same time he was taken to a room where he was shown five cartoons of examination tables.

With regards to the examination tables, the witness said he pleaded with ACC to take photos of the products contained in the cartoons for confirmation from the manufacturers in China as the ones which he supplied to the Ministry had tags, unlike those he saw at ACC that did not have tags.

He continued that based on his appeal to the ACC, he was assigned with a photographer at the ACC who took snap shots of one of the cartoons that was e-mailed to the Manufacturers in China.

After two days, Mr. Feika told the Court that his supplier in China replied to the e-mail sent and confirmed that the photos were the exact items supplied and sent to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation in August 2016.

The reply to the e-mail by the manufacturers in China was printed and handed over to the ACC.

According to the witness, a total of two hundred- and seventy-seven-wheel chairs and one hundred and ninety-two examination tables were handed over to Mr. Atkins on the 26th October, 2016 in the presence of other staff.

Upon receipt of the supplied items, a certificate of completion of delivery was prepared by Mr. Atkins and addressed to Okar Agency, 25 Rawdon Street in Freetown.

The matter has been adjourned to the 3th April, 2019 at the request of the Defense Lawyer, B. Koroma who requested for the witness to produce the e-mail sent to the manufacturers in China.