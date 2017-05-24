Best Party China Can Buy

Foday B Fofanah……………………………..

Whatever has gone wrong between senior members of the ruling All Peoples Congress Party and their one-time protégé, Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray, is not for me to speculate. I’ll leave that to the Historians. For all I know, top executive members of the APC hate Kamaraimba like a plague. They hate everything about him-even when they called him a comrade. They especially hate his audacious and aggressive bid to wrest the APC leadership from President Ernest Bai Koroma to become the party’s Presidential candidate at a time when the President was eyeing a third-term in office.

Now that he has become the party’s most outspoken critic (after he broke away from the APC to form his own political party-ADP), they hate him all the more. Human excrete, vandalism, intimidation, blackmail, scandal–there is no tactics in the APC rule book that operatives have not used to try to silence Kamaraimba or get him off their back. The harder they tried, the tougher Kamaraimba has become. They just don’t know what to do to him to keep his mouth shut or to make him leave their leader alone.

However, say what you may, some of Kamaraimba’s criticisms of President Koroma’s APC-led administration have been very constructive and civil. He stays to his core message: this President and his government have failed the people. Even at that, they still can’t stomach his criticisms or spare him if they can’t spare his message. You should have seen how enraged the APC officials and their supporters were when Kamaraimba spoke against China’s plans to build a 7-storey party head office for the ruling APC because our laws forbid a political party from receiving gifts of whatever kind from a foreign government. He was damn right. If our laws frown upon it, but the Chinese Communist Party and their APC counterpart feel that they can trample on our laws without consequences, they are damn wrong. This is especially true for China. Apart from the gross violations of our constitution and electoral laws, the political fallout for them (China) would be costlier than they would have imagined.

To start with, the construction of a 7-storey building for the APC with Chinese taxpayers’ money–if it goes ahead as planned–is a text book definition of ‘Quid-Pro-Quo’. All along, Sierra Leoneans have felt cheated by the Chinese in our trading with them and the sweet deals they get from the APC: the Shandong Mining, the US$12Million RTC buses, the Wellington-Masiaka Toll road, the procurement of Chinese-made voter registration equipment-you name them. The Chinese get what they want for a pittance and, in return, the APC gets their 7-storey party house.

Let us go back to our most recent history. In the 10-years that late President Kabbah ruled this country, he dealt with the Chinese on daily basis; we never saw anything like this: the Chinese building an office for the Sierra Leone People’s Party–the Chinese did not even replace a broken glass of one of the windows of the SLPP building on Wallace-Johnson Street. What this goes to show is that President Tejan Kabbah, in all his dealings with the Chinese Communist Party, didn’t sell this country cheap nor did he sell us short to the Chinese. His dealings with them was mutually beneficial–no sweeteners; whereas, in the APC, the Chinese have found a party they can buy cheap with their Yuan.

Whatever their motive or the thinking behind this building project, the Chinese have entered in an uncharted territory in their 46 years of friendship with the people of this country. This is because, never before have we seen a foreign power meddle in our national politics in the full glare of the public and other political parties.

The timing of the construction of the party building could not have been worse for the Chinese: we are in the middle of a crucial Presidential and Parliamentary election, and President Koroma is looking for every avenue and opportunity not only to consolidate this grip on the APC as he seeks to become their life-time Leader and Chairman, but also to influence the outcome of the result in favor of his party. This building will give him the needed boost to shore up support in his bid to stay in power. Towards that end, the completion date has been calibrated to collide with the APC leadership racewhich he wants to micro-manage. Whether his grand plan will work in his favor or become a costly venture, with time, we shall know.

What we know is that the Chinese have made a bad judgment. Building a good relationship with APC is good, building a 7-storey party office for the APC is quiet impressive, but it is what 13 political parties would say that should not have been lost on the Chinese as they reached a decision to construct a party headquarter for the APC because it would make China look bad in the eyes of Sierra Leoneans and leaders of the other political parties. From now on, every penny that APC spends lavishly on the coming elections, from buying campaign vehicles down to the printing of campaign t-shirts or the payment of party agents on polling day, the Chinese are on the hook. I will not be surprised if the opposition accuses China of bankrolling the APC. By agreeing to construct a US$3 Million headquarter for the ruling party in an election year, the Chinese have effectively wedged themselves at the front and center of our national politics–this is not going down well in the country.

Here are a few facts for the Chinese to churn on. Comrade, President Koroma is on his way out. This is not the best of times for him or his ruling APC party. With the economy in a free fall, inflation at an all-time high, youth unemployment at an exponential level, voter apathy at an unprecedented level, when Sierra Leoneans go to the polls on 7th March 2018, they are not going to remember that China erected a 7-storey building for the APC. The elections would be fought on bread-and-butter issues; therefore, the stakes could not have been high: the Presidential election is anybody’s race. It could go to APC or SLPP or ADP or any party that puts up a formidable candidate. Without reading voter sentiment or vetting the Presidential candidates, the Chinese Communist Party has hedged its bet on the APC. This is evident in their plans to construct a 7-storey party building for them before the Presidential race.The entire nation is watching–all eyes are on the Chinese and on 7 Pultney Street.

If, for example (I am just thinking aloud here folks), the opposition ADP wins the Presidential election–a President Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray becomes the next President of Sierra Leone–and the next thing we hear is that the Taiwanese have agreed to construct a skyscraper for the ADP as their party headquarters in exchange for a diplomatic recognition, a President Kamaraimba will quietly tell the Chinese when they complained that we are in breach of their One China Policy, or that we are interfering in their domestic affairs or that we are in breach of our Sino-Sierra Leone friendship treaties, the President can remind the Chinese or shrug and say things like “you are friends with APC; not us,” “we reserve the right to make friends with any country of our choosing,” “that our friendship with China is not set in stone,” or “that it is meant to show China how it feels like to betray a country and its people by meddling in their internal politics and supporting a political party” .If you think this is a remote possibility, you bet.