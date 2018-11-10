Big Boost For Lungi Airport

By Lansana Fofanah.

Expanding the terminal and the modernization of the country’s only airport; Lungi International Airport was part of President Julius Maada Bio’s government agenda.

With less than a year in office, the Government of Sierra Leone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Natur Global Capital and Heiland Company Ghana for the expansion of the terminals and the creation of standard hotels to attract investors.

Leading a team to Lungi for the topographic survey and to assess the quantum of land needed for the purpose, the Chairman Board of Directors of the Sierra Leone Airport Authority, Edward Williams said that President Maada Bio is a man of action and such project is a manifestation of his promise made to people in that part of the country. He said that the expansion of the terminal is not for political reasons but to provide the country a modern state of the art international airport that will bring economic benefit to the country.

Abdul Koroma representing Natur Global Capital said that feasibility study of every project is the first step and that Lungi being the Sierra Leone Gateway to the world has been lagging behind facilities and the implementation of such project is long overdue.

Addressing the issue of encroachment on the reserved land, PC Bai Shebora Sheba Gbereh of Kaffu Bullom said that they have already informed people that the project has finally arrived and that they should be willing to leave when the time comes.

He said that the cancellation of the Mamamah Airport project was the best thing done by President Bio as there is no traffic flow of airport and the modernization of the Lungi Airport is the right choice.

Dilating on the project, Geoff Nunoo, CEO of Heiland Company Ghana said that the country has been deprived of huge revenues due to the lack of facilities to host cabin crews of airoplanes who prefer returning rather than passing a night. He said that the feasibility study of the topography will last for at least four months and the actual expansion project will last for eighteen months when it starts which will see the standardization of the airport.