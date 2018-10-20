Big Boost For Salone Brand

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

In an effort to match with other entertainment industries in Africa, The Sierra Leone Entertainment Industry which includes the National Organization of Sierra Leone Elite DJs Sierra Leone and various superstars yesterday held a fruitful meeting at Aberdeen K3 Club on Beach Road, Freetown to promote Sierra Leonean music.

Chairing the program, the President of Elite DJs, Ezekiel Emmanuel Charles also known as DJ Zico said that the Elite DJs union was established in 2011 with the aim of uniting musicians and disk jokers to promote music from Sierra Leone.

He said that if Sierra Leonean DJs take it as a priority to play songs from Sierra Leone in their night clubs and radio stations, other songs from Africa will not overcome the industry and they will be able to create an App where every Sierra Leonean song will be uploaded for easy accessing. He therefore called on all to work with one mind for the sake of peace and unity.

A popular Artist, Nasser Ayoub called on the DJs to promote the peace initiative they have brought as they cannot do without each other and they can only benefit by working together.

The President of the East End Artists Union in Freetown, Atical Foyoh said that musicians should see themselves as image makers of Sierra Leone and many people see them as role models. He therefore encouraged them to live up to the expectations of their fans

Emerson Bockarie of the Bobor Belleh fame said that since it is the DJs that have decided to pioneer the cause of promoting Sierra Leone music, they should follow the good work of the late Radio DJ, Master B Tus Tex to give priority to Sierra Leone songs.

Representing Bo Town, a popular musical group called Step Q said that provincial artists have been ignored whenever there is an opportunity in the industry and that has made them to feel as not part of the industry.

Dj Zico also added that they will create a platform that all Sierra Leone music will be easily found if needed by any fan.