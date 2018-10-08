Biggest Music Festival Soon

By Sylvester Samba.



Plans are ongoing for the country to stage the biggest music festival which is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium on 16th November 2018.

This was made known during the official launch and unveiling ceremony which was held in Freetown on Friday at the Hotel 5-10. It was disclosed that, Top musicians from seven countries in West Africa, namely, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Ghana, The Gambia, Nigeria, Liberia and Senegal have been officially contracted for this year’s ECOFEST grand musical festival.

Giving the keynote address, Mr. Jimmy Bangura called for unity between musicians and Disc Jockies. Mr. Bangura also pleaded with all to support KME to make Sierra Leone music become international.

In his statement, KME’s CEO, Lawyer Abu Bakarr Turay pledged his commitment to develop the local industry and urged that Sierra Leoneans must join him to actualize the dream of taking the country’s music to international level.

The chairman of the launching ceremony, Mr. Nasser Ayoub pointed out that Sierra Leone must count itself lucky to host one of the biggest West Africa meet Salone music festivals. “This is a big event the world should recognize…Let us support the initiative in our own way,” said Mr. Ayoub.

Representative from the DJs Union, Abdul Kamara as well as representative of musicians in the east end of Freetown, Emmanuel Rogers otherwise called Article 4Yoh; assured of their greatest support to make the coming event successful.

Africell, Sierra Leone’s leading mobile telecommunications company is one of the sponsors of this year’s event. Speaking on behalf of the company, John Konteh said his company being the biggest in the GSM sector has been supporting the music industry for a very long time. ECOFEST, he said is a Sierra Leone owned music festival, which they will fully support. Konteh assured that AIRadio will endeavour to play Sierra Leonean music, and with ECOFEST the radio station will start the revolution of taking Sierra Leone music worldwide. “We believe that ECOFEST is a dream come true in the entertainment industry,” Konteh told his audience.

Festus Sowa of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank described Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment (KME) as a national pride that should be embraced. He assured that the bank will not tire until ECOFEST becomes a success.

Mohamed Bangura, commonly known as King Milan called for support in ensuring that lots of opportunities existing in the music industry become successful.

The unveiled top musicians that will represent Sierra Leone are: Arkman, Dallas B, Drizilik, Empress P, Innocent, Kao Denero, Boss LAJ, LXG, Nasser Ayoub, Young Sal, Rap G, King Melody; and the KME Taem, including Blesz, Future, I-Tribe, Kracktwist, Samza, Markmouday, Rozzy and Ragga Spice. The expected international musicias are: Double T and J Kelly from The Gambia, CIC and Stunna from Liberia, Fafadi from Senegal, Takana Zion from Guinea, Patoranking and Mayorkun from Nigeria, Kuami Eugene and Patapa from Ghana.