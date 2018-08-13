Biggest Supermarket In Bo To Close Down

The biggest supermarket in Bo City, “Best In Market” situated at 10 Damballa Road is to close down very soon, according to a company spokesman.

The spokesman informed the Global Times that they took the decision to close down in Bo City because they were unable to comply with an order from the Minister of Trade and Industry, Peter Bayuku Konteh.

The Minister has given the Supermarket’s management one month to start selling alcoholic beverages or face the consequences.

A spokesman for the supermarket told the Global Times that in order to avoid any confrontation with the Minister, they have decided to close down their operations in Bo City because they will not comply with the Minister’s order.

“We do not intend to sell alcoholic beverages…And no one will force us to do so because there is no law that says that a supermarket must sell alcoholic beverages in order to be able to operate in Sierra Leone”, a company Director defiantly told the Global Times in Bo City last night.

Many shoppers in Bo City normally do their grocery shopping at Best In Market because they sell quality goods at affordable prices.

“Best In Market” faces a lot of challenges not least for the fact that some cashiers allegedly stole about Le500million from the supermarket’s daily sales sometime ago. The matter is still in court.

A spokesman for the Trade Ministry admitted in an interview last night that his Ministry indeed gave the supermarket in Bo City an ultimatum to start selling alcoholic beverages within a period of one month or face the consequences. The supermarket was established in Bo City in 2013.

Investigations continue.