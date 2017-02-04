Bio-Benjamin Feud & The SLPP Dilemma

By Harold Saffa……………………………..

It has often been said that the problem in the SLPP lies with the deep personal animosity between Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio and Mr. John O Benjamin, and that the source of this has to do with issues dating back to the era of the NPRC. Whilst this is the case, there is an aspect of this problem that has not often been looked at or indeed never examined at all. That issue has to do with the person of Dr. Abass Bundu.

For the purpose of this piece, I will refer to this rather obscure but hitherto very significant source of the problem at the heart of the Bio-Benjamin feud as the “Abass factor”.

In January 1996 a palace coup took place that saw Brigadier Julius Maada Bio assume the leadership of Sierra Leone. Despite having been Number Two man in the military council (NPRC) in the previous four years, the new Head of State was still seen as an unknown personality by the outside world. So what subsequently happened was a fascinating development, as the international media including the BBC decided that Dr Abass Bundu was the best Sierra Leonean to contact for an assessment of who the new Head of State was. Apart from the late President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, Dr Abass Bundu was perhaps the most experienced international diplomat in the country at the time. But even in comparison to Alhaji Ahmad Tejan Kabbah at the time, Dr Abass Bundu was the best authority in terms of issues to do with the West African sub region, having served as the ECOWAS Secretary General, as well as his vast experience in the Commonwealth Secretariat.

The international community was apprehensive for several reasons: Sierra Leone was still in the midst of an intense rebel insurgency, and despite this deep security concerns, the international community and the people of Sierra Leone had decided that democratic elections should go ahead. The elephant in the room at this stage was the determination of Sierra Leoneans that the military should not become a permanent factor in the nation’s polity. It was in this intense atmosphere that Brigadier Bio assumed Office as Head of State. So there was a nervousness in the international community about the direction Sierra Leone was heading under the new Head of State.

Dr Abass Bundu’s assurance to the international community that they can do business with the new Head of State was critical. I recall a BBC interview when Dr Abass Bundu described the then new Head of State as “a level headed young man who is equal to the task of leading this nation”. In subsequent references by reputable institutions including Chatham House, this stamp of approval was extensively quoted. As events subsequently turned out, Bio would prove the Abass Bundu’s assurance to the international community correct, both by his comportment as Head of State, as well as in staying true to his promise to return the country to democracy.

In order to understand why Dr Abass Bundu felt so assured in his assessment of Bio, it is necessary to understand the dynamics within the Strasser-led NPRC at the time. Little has ever been disclosed about how perilously the country was being managed under Strasser. Diplomats in Freetown at the time were deeply frustrated about how difficult it was to engage Strasser in any meaningful discussions on matters of state. He was said to be almost permanently distracted “by peripheral matters”. Sometimes it was alleged that he would secretly leave the country to undisclosed locations for the best part of a week or two, with no one having any knowledge about his whereabouts. At the best of time this is quite a serious matter, but it was even more ominous at a time of such heightened state of national security. In to this near power vacuum was always Brigadier Julius Bio, who would effectively manage the affairs of the nation during the absence of his boss. This was not a one off event, by all accounts, these sorts of acts were a regular occurrence. Foreign diplomats were said to have found Bio much more engaging and adept with matters of State craft. Watching it all, not from the sidelines, but in the thick of it was Dr Abass Bundu who became Foreign Minister in the Strasser-led NPRC. So Dr Abass Bundu was in a unique position to pass judgement on the suitability of Brigadier Bio for such a huge responsibility. It is widely believed that the close working relationship formed during that period of military rule would translate into a life-long friendship between Bundu and Bio.

This reveals two crucial issues: The first is that for all practical purposes, the huge responsibility of steering the nation during such a turbulent period rested on the shoulders of this young man. That he found himself ultimately at the helm and initiating the peace process and ensuring that the country returned to democratic rule shouldn’t come as any surprise. Such a track record places Bio in a pole position in terms of experience on matters of governance in comparison to his would be challengers not just in the so-called “SLPP Alliance, but across the political spectrum.

The next issue that this brings up is the issue of the geo-ethnic and political balance of the country, or to be blunt, the issue of tribal politics.

Now, central to the deep disagreement between Benjamin and Bio (apart from the NPRC problem) is that the former believes that Bio has elevated Abass above everyone else in the party, and that in the event of governance, it will be Abass and other northerners including Kadi Sesay and the likes of Manso Dumbuya who will be the power behind the throne. In discussions with Mr Benjamin, he often drops this hint, and makes no bones about his irritation with the elevation of Abass in Bio’s inner circle. Anyone who has worked with or observed Mr. Benjamin will tell you that he finds it difficult to play second fiddle to anyone. In an imaginary situation in which Bio were the new President, It would be hard for Mr. Benjamin to see how he can see Abass in such an influential role, with he Mr. Benjamin having to defer to Abass.

Bio on the other hand sees the issue differently. He sees Abass as a elder brother who did not only vouch for him way back, but that he has also maintained that faith in him through thick and thin. In addition, Bio sees the inclusion of the likes of Abass in his inner circle as a blessing for a political party which would be led by him a southerner, to have core northerners such as Dr Abass Bundu, Dr Kadi Sesay and Manso Dumbuya.

For the SLPP this is not an insignificant political calculation, because alone among other political parties in the country that is vulnerable to accusations of tribalism. In the APC this sort of political balancing act is almost irrelevant, indeed it is not even an issue. So whilst Bio thinks he was building a national party that would be broad based, his opponents mainly from the south-east including Mr. Benjamin believe that he is “a prisoner of a northern cabal”.

Anyone who has closely followed the ties between Abass and Bio will discover that both men are linked together at the hip, politically. Whilst most of the vociferous opposition against Bio has come from some of his so-called Mende brothers in the south-east, Abass on the other hand has remained unstinting in his support for Bio. But this has not been without a price. Abass has actually suffered political persecution for his undisguised support for Bio. The case involving alleged passport sale has provided a convenient cover for the APC government to “teach Abass a lesson” for daring to come out openly in support for the man the government has always considered as a threat. Given this symbiotic relationship, Bio has no choice but to ensure that he maintains his links with the man who originally recommended him to the outside world. Bio therefore has no intention of severing his links with Abass, because for all what is worth as a political project for Bio, Abass was there when the foundation stones were laid, and has remained on site as the project comes to fruition.

There are muted talks of a rapprochement between Bio and members of the (SLPP) Alliance, and if and when such an engagement becomes a reality, it will be interesting to see how this obscure but very significant issue of the “Abass factor” will feature in the political equation.