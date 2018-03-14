Bio Leads Samura To A Runoff

The Presidential candidates of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio yesterday emerged winner of the first round of the March 7th presidential election.

The former head of state polled 1,097,482 representing 43.3% of total votes cast while his closest rival, Dr. Samura Kamara of the ruling All People’s Congress party polled 1,082748 representing 42.7%.

Both candidates are due to take part in a runoff election slated for 27th March, 2018.