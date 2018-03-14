Connect with us

Bio Leads Samura To A Runoff

Politics

Bio Leads Samura To A Runoff

Published on

The Presidential candidates of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio yesterday emerged winner of the first round of the March 7th presidential election.

bio vot1

The former head of state polled 1,097,482 representing 43.3% of  total  votes cast while his closest rival, Dr. Samura Kamara of the ruling All People’s Congress party polled 1,082748 representing 42.7%.

Both candidates are due to take part in a runoff election slated for 27th March, 2018.

0

Related posts:

  1. Supreme Court Hears Case Against Samura Kamara
  2. JFK Leads APC Opinion Poll
  3. JFK To Lead APC To Elections
  4. Exclusive Interview: Maada Bio Calls For Peaceful Elections
  5. Why APC Chose Dr. Samura Kamara …President Koroma Explains
Related Topics:

More in Politics

To Top