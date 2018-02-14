Biriwa PC Writes President Koroma

The democratically elected Paramount Chief of Biriwa Chiefdom in the Bombali district, PC Dr. Alpha Madseray Sheriff II has written a letter to President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, requesting him to ensure that he makes available to him the reports of both the Administrative and Judicial investigations into his stewardship of Biriwa Chiefdom from 12th August, 2006 up to the time he was unconstitutionally removed from the Chieftaincy and his staff seized.

Chief Dr. Sheriff said in a letter dated 7th February 2018, “Once again, Your Excellency, I hereby respectfully repeat the requests in my aforesaid letter of 11th June, 2012 hoping and praying that you will now make and ensure that this request is finally realized by me during these last few weeks of your tenure of the National Presidency of the governance of the Republic of Sierra Leone”.

PARAMOUNT CHIEF DR. ALPHA MADSERAY SHERIFF II

Karina, Biriwa Chiefdom, Bombali District

Northern Province, Republic of Sierra Leone

E-mail: chiefalphamadserays@yahoo.com

Tel 232 76-436-000

His Excellency, The President,

Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma Date: 7th February, 2018

State House

Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Your Excellency,

RE: PARAMOUNT CHIEFTAINCY, BIRIWA CHIEFDOM, BOMBALI DISTRICT, NORTHERN PROVINCE, REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE

My heartiest and sincerest personal thanks to Your Excellency for your leadership of the governance of our Republic of Sierra Leone for the past ten years or so. May the Good Lord God Almighty render you a much longer life on earth.

Your Excellency, I hereby respectfully remind you of the series of issues of the Paramount Chieftaincy of Biriwa Chiefdom, in Bombali District, Northern Province, from the time I was elected there as Paramount Chief on 12th August, 2006 and right up to the present time.

In view of various circumstances and factors on those issues up to the end of 2011, much of which was even during the first term of your Presidency, I finally addressed a letter to you dated 11th June, 2012 humbly and respectfully requesting that you ensure making available to me the respective reports of both an Administrative and a Judicial investigation into my manning of the said Paramount Chieftaincy of Biriwa Chiefdom up to that time. However, for the rest of your Presidency so far, I have not still received any reply or response in that respect.

Once again, Your Excellency, I hereby respectfully repeat the request in my aforesaid letter of 11th June, 2012, hoping and praying that you will now make and ensure that this request is finally realized by me during these last few weeks of your tenure of the National Presidency of the governance of the Republic of Sierra Leone. (A copy of the said request document of 11th June, 2012 is hereto attached).

Yours faithfully,

P.C. Dr. Alpha Madseray Sheriff II

Cc:

The Honourable Vice President Minister of Local Government & Community Development Attorney General & Minister of Justice Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Executive Secretary, ECOWAS All Diplomatic Missions in Sierra Leone Speaker, House of Parliament Chief Justice of Sierra Leone Provincial Secretary, Northern Province Senior District Officer, Bombali District, Makeni Chairmen/Leaders & Secretary-Generals of Political Parties Chairman, Council of Paramount Chiefs Human Rights Commission, Sierra Leone Campaign for Good Governance (CGG) Civil Society Organization All Media Houses Bu-Buakei Jabbi (Solicitor)



P.C. Dr. Alpha Madseray Sheriff II

Karina, Biriwa Chiefdom, Bombali District,

Northern Province, Republic of Sierra Leone

TEL: +232-76-43-60-00

Email: alphamadseray2@yahoo-de

His Excellency, the President

Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma

State House

Freetown, Sierra Leone DATE: 11TH JUNE, 2012

Your Excellency,

RE:REPORTS OF ADMINISTRATIVE INQUIRY & COMMISSION OF INQUIRY

I hereby write to respectfully request Your Excellency, through your reputable good offices and instructions and on behalf of the Government, to ensure making available to me a copy each of the following Reports:

Report of the Administrative Investigation by the Provincial Secretary, Northern Province, into the conduct of the Paramount Chief of Biriwa Chiefdom, Bombali District, Northern Province, Republic of Sierra Leone, P.C. Dr. Alpha Madseray Sheriff II, which was held at Makeni in June 2008.

by the Provincial Secretary, Northern Province, into the conduct of the Paramount Chief of Biriwa Chiefdom, Bombali District, Northern Province, Republic of Sierra Leone, P.C. Dr. Alpha Madseray Sheriff II, which was held at Makeni in June 2008. Report of the Commission of Inquiry by the Justice Fofanah Commission of Inquiry into the conduct of P.C. Alpha Madseray Sheriff II as Paramount Chief of Biriwa Chiefdom, Bombali District, Northern Province, Republic of Sierra Leone, which was held at Makeni from November 2009 to February, 2010.

From the completions of the foregoing investigation and inquiry in respect of me as Paramount Chief of Biriwa Chiefdom, Bombali District, over two (2) years ago, I have not been personally favoured with a copy of any of the respective Reports nor have I seen any such published or printed Report under the Sierra Leone Gazette or otherwise.

And yet various actions have formally or officially been taken in respect of the Paramount Chieftaincy of Biriwa Chiefdom and of the Chiefdom as such in presumable furtherance of the findings of the said investigation and/or inquiry without any Report(s) and/or White Paper(s) on them having been published “within six months of the date of the submission of the Report by the Commission” to the President (or at all) and without any statement having been published by the President “giving reasons why the Report is not to be published”, as stipulated in Section 149 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, Act No. 6 of 1991.

Quite apart from the grave injustice and unfairness of it to the entire Chiefdom, this undue delay and neglect or failure of compliance with the stipulated requirements of the Constitution has also been of severe personal humiliation and denigration to me.

I am accordingly respectfully and kindly asking Your Excellency to use your good offices and the powers invested in you to ensure making available to me within the shortest possible time now one copy each of the aforesaid Report of the Administrative Investigation by the Provincial Secretary and the Report of the Commission of Inquiry by the Justice Fofanah Commission of Inquiry. (If you so wish, you may have them submitted through my Solicitor, Dr. Bu-Buakei Jabbi, Jia-Jina Chambers, 2 Siaka Stevens Street, (1st Floor), Freetown),

My sincere thanks to you for your kind cooperation and prompt attention.

Yours faithfully,

P.C. Dr. Alpha Madseray Sheriff II

