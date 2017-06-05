Blackout Engulfs Freetown

By Joseph Milton Lebbie………………………………………

The frequent outages that now characterize the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan has not gone down well with certain members of the Muslim Community in Freetown many of whom have clearly registered their dissatisfaction over what they described as the poor services now provided by the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA).

In an interview, a cross section of the visibly displeased Muslims wondered why EDSA has decided to be giving epileptic power supply in this Muslim Holy month of Ramadan.

They pointed out that those who are fasting are being obviously disturbed by the frequent blackouts especially when they have to get up early in the morning to eat “Sokoli”.

They pleaded with the authorities at EDSA to soon rectify whatever problems that may be causing the alarmingly frequent blackout so that the Holy month of Ramadan can be characterized by frequent power supply to make Muslims happy.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy, Ambassador Henry Macauley had notified the public that there would be frequent power outages as the Bumbuna Hydro-dam was undergoing a routine maintenance for ten days. It is almost fifteen days now since that notice from the Minister went viral on social media platforms and the situation remains unresolved.