“Bo Rangers Will Defeat F.C. Kallon” -Chairman Babadi Confidence

By Sylvester Samba.

The match between Bo Rangers Football Club and F.C. Kallon will take place tomorrow in Bo, as scheduled by the Sierra Leone Premier League Board. The first ball will be kicking off in Bo under the supervision of the Board, after four years. The opening fixture took place between Mighty Blackpool and East End Lions on Sunday 27th January, 2018 at the National Stadium in Freetown. East End Lions is presently leading the ongoing Premier League fixture with a goal to zero against Blackpool, a game which was witnessed by over thirty thousand supporters.

Speaking ahead of the tomorrow’s match between Bo Ranges and F.C. Kallon, the Chairman for Bo Rangers Fan Club, Mr. Babadi Kamara has assured the people of Bo City and the entire Bo Rangers supporters across the country and the world that he is very confident that their players will defeat F.C. Kallon in tomorrow’s match at Bo. Mr. Kamara said the team is more than ever prepare not only to win their opening match, but to equally win all other matches ahead of them. He noted that as head of the Bo Fan Club, they have mobilized the necessary resources that will make their Bo town boys focus on the games.

The Chairman further explained that they will continue to provide the needed support to the team, adding that this will defiantly make them to be the champions in the ongoing Sierra Leone Premier League. “I am calling on all our supporters to come out in their numbers to support the team in Bo…My Executive and the players have done our part…what is needed now is for the all supporters to come out in large numbers to cheer the team up”, Mr. Babadi pleaded.