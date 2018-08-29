Bollore Makes Refunds To Customers

Freetown Terminal Sierra Leone fondly called Bollore has increased the free storage for handling of containers at the Queen Elizabeth Quay, from three days to five working days, which took effect on the 13th July 2018.

According to a senior Manager at Bollore, a notice to customers has been released, which reads “Storage free days have now increased from 3 days to 5 working days excluding public holidays.”

However, due to some bureaucratic problems at Freetown Terminal, they were unable to enforce the new five days free storage agreed with the Government of Sierra Leone, which should have started on the 13th July 2018, instead of the 20th August 2018.

However, the senior Manager also said that Freetown Terminal has agreed to make refunds to customers who were affected during the said period, and that they have also published a notice to customers which reads “All customers who cleared containers from 13th July to the 20th August 2018 please see the Invoicing/Finance Department for eligible refunds.”

Business people were full of praises for the new government saying this is what is expected of a responsible government.