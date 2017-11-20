Bonthe Chief Scolds Franklyn Rogers

The Town Chief of Tihun, the headquarter town of Sogbeni Chiefdom in the Bonthe District, Mbayo Mammy Ndorgbeh has stoutly denied claims made by the new APC recruit, Franklyn Rogers that supporters of the SLPP Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio threw missiles at and in the process damaged his house in the township.

Speaking to Global Times in Freetown over the weekend, Chief Ndorgbeh described the allegations as fictitious and an attempt by Franklyn Rogers to create the impression that residents in the chiefdom are lawless.

He said Franklyn Rogers who is a native of the town was using lying tactics to create the impression that he or his supporters were being harassed by the chiefdom people because of his political allegiance.

“There has never been any incidence of stone throwing on his house or any other house in Tihun. The lie was deliberately made to paint us bad”, the youthful chief said.

Chief Ndorgbeh who was accompanied to Global Times offices by the Chiefdom Youth Leader, Alhaji Songa recalled on three different occasions when Franklyn Rogers had convened meetings in the township to talk about his political aspirations.

He added that on each of those occasions, the youth responded positively by attending in their numbers. “The first time he met with us, he told us he was going for the SLPP flag bearership, we wished him well. At another time he told us he was now with KKY, again, we wished him well. The last time we met with him, he declared for the ruling APC and as usual, we wished him all the best. But when he proposed to have a family photograph with us, we all refused and he grew annoyed”, the Chief explained.

He said it was after that meeting that Franklyn Rogers started making unfounded allegations against the youth of the town. “Before the allegation of stoning, he reported to the Mattru Police Station that we, the town people removed and tore President Koroma’s wall bill in Tihun. When we reported at the Police station he failed to show up and the matter was dismissed by the Police for lack of evidence”, the Tihun Town Chief continued.

When asked as to why Franklyn Rogers was making all those allegations against them, the Chief said; “It’s all because of his hatred for Maada Bio. There can be no other reason other than his hatred for his own Tihun brother, (Maada), the Chief said.