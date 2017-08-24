Bribery & Corruption… ACC Summons 4 Rutile Managers

Usually reliable sources at ACC (Anti Corruption Commission) have confirmed to the Global Times that, four senior Managers at Sierra Rutile/Iluka Resources have been invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and bribery in the company.

The four senior Managers include the company’s former General Manager, Desmond Williams, Ansu Jabati (Community Affairs and Rehabilitation Manager). Karim Barrie (Technical Services Manager) and Prince Cotay (Community Affairs Superintendent).

“We have gone far ahead with our investigations”, a senior ACC source told the Global Times last night.

Recently, the Australian-based “Sydney Morning Herald” claimed that, the former CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Sierra Rutile, John Bornoh Sisay was being investigated by the UK’s SFO (Serious Fraud Office) on allegations of bribery and corruption.

Mr. Sisay categorically denied the allegation that he oversaw the payments of bribes to some senior government officials in Sierra Leone in order to secure mining licenses.

The ACC investigations might lead to the indictment of several people, including a senior serving Cabinet Minister in the Koroma administration.

John Sisay is a leading Presidential flag bearer aspirant in the ruling APC Party. Recently, he informed the Global Times, through a written statement that, the allegations against him were false.

A senior ACC source told the Global Times last night that, “We are making progress…What we will not do is to engage in a running commentary on an ongoing investigation…That is not the best way to go about an investigation of this nature”.

Investigations continue.