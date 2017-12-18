Brigadier Lymon Burgled

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

Retired Brigadier Modibo Leslie Lymon on Friday testified at the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No. 1 in the ongoing preliminary investigation into a stolen Le6,000,000 (Six Million Leones) involving one Mohamed Kargbo.

The accused, Mohamed Kargbo faces one count of Larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act of 1916.

Police Prosecutor Sellu Thorpe (4513) alleged that the accused, Mohamed Kargbo on Tuesday 14th October, 2017 at Hill Station, Freetown, did steal the sum of six million Leones from a vehicle with registration number ADK 910, property of Retired Brigadier Modibo Leslie Lymon.

In his testimony, Brigadier Lymon said on the day of the incident, he went with the accused to a Press Conference and workshop organized by the Office of National Security (ONS).

He said when they arrived at the venue, he asked the accused to wait in the vehicle while he and some staff at his office went up to the hall were the programme was going on.

He said around 12:00 noon he went down to collect food for the accused but he was nowhere to be found and he did not see the vehicle as well.

He added that the following day, he went to the same place and met his car but the driver was nowhere to be seen.

He said he later went to the Lumley Police Station where he made a statement and he was later invited to the Police Station and was informed that the accused had been arrested.

The matter was charged to court but adjourned to the 19th December, 2017 for further hearing.